New Delhi: Markets opened in flat zone on Monday amidst positive buying in IT and FMCG stocks.

Asian markets kept their nerve on Monday as data showed the Chinese economy slowed at the end of last year, a Reuters report said.

Chinese blue chips gained 0.97 percent. Japan`s Nikkei added 0.5 percent, helped by a recent pullback in the yen. The Australian dollar, often used a liquid proxy for China investments, nudged up to $0.7167.

With Reuters Inputs