BSE

Markets open flat, Nifty below 11,400

The BSE Sensex had crashed over 500 points yesterday.

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in flat to positive zone on Tuesday bucking weak global trends.

The BSE Sensex that crashed over 500 points yesterday, edged up 70.30 points or 0.19 percent to 37,655.81 in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty climbed up 16.10 points or 0.14 percent to 11,393.85.

Asian shares fell on Tuesday after Washington announced new tariffs on Chinese imports, inflaming trade tensions between the world`s two biggest economies. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3 percent with Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index off 0.7 percent and Australian stocks down 0.4 percent. Chinese shares were largely unchanged while Japan`s Nikkei bucked the trend, gaining more than 1.5 percent, a reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

