BSE

Markets open flat on continued weakness in global equities

The Sensex is trading at 36,394.06 down by 37.61 points or 0.10 per cent.

New Delhi: Markets opened on a negative note on Friday on continued weakness in global equities.

The Sensex of the BSE which had closed on Thursday at 36,431.67, opened on Friday at 36,449.27, touched a high of 36,450.36 and a low of 36,327.31.

The Sensex is trading at 36,394.06 down by 37.61 points or 0.10 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,944.25 points after closing at 10,951.70 points.

The Nifty is trading at 10,938.20 points in the morning.

