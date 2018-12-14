हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets open flat to negative ahead of crucial RBI board meet today

The Bse Sensex was quoting at 35,824.87, down by 104.77 points or 0.29 percent, immediately after opening.

Markets open flat to negative ahead of crucial RBI board meet today

New Delhi: Markets opened flat to negative ahead of crucial Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board meet on Friday amidst wobbly Asian cues.

The Bse Sensex was quoting at 35,824.87, down by 104.77 points or 0.29 percent, immediately after opening. The NSE Nifty fell 34.30 points or 0.32 percent to 10,757.25.

The central board of the RBI under new Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet today where the directors are likely to push for greater say in the decision making of the central bank.

The meeting will review the progress with respect of some of the decisions taken in the last meet on November 19. Among other things, the crucial board meeting is expected to take a stock of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which is under stress due to demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Asian shares were on the defensive on Friday as investors kept a wary eye on economic tensions between Washington and Beijing while the euro was steady after the European Central Bank halted new bond purchases as expected, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 percent while Japan`s Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ticked down 0.02 percent to 2,650, not far from its 6-1/2-month closing low of 2,633 touched on Nov 23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.39 percent.

With Agency Inputs

