Markets open higher on positive global cues

New Delhi: Stock markets opened marginally higher on Wednesday on positive global cues.

The NSE Nifty opened above 11,400 but it fell into the negative zone after minutes into the trading. Nifty was at 11,386.95, down 20.96 points in early trade.

The BSE Sensex too fell into the negative zone and was trading at 37,644.84, down 2.02 points.

The rupee meanwhile rose by 6 paise to 68.62 against the dollar in early trade today. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 314.83 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

Asian shares extended their recovery into a fourth day on Wednesday. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3 percent, led by Taiwan, while Japan`s Nikkei ticked up 0.4 percent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.28 percent to 2,858, which is just 14 points, or about 0.5 percent, below its record high marked in January.

With Agency Inputs