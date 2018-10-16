हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Markets open higher; Sensex reclaims 35,000 level

Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth a net Rs 294.78 crore, while foreign portfolio investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 67.86 crore.

New Delhi: Stock markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday with Sensex and Nifty posting over half a percent gains.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which had gained 732.47 points, its biggest single day gain in 19 months on Friday, reclaimed the 35,000-mark to hit a high of 35,067.89. The gauge had rallied 864 points in the previous two sessions.

In early trade, the 30-share barometer edged higher by 181.17 points or 0.52 percent at 35,046.27. Similarly, the NSE Nifty climbed  53.60 points or 0.51 percent at 10,566.10.

Major gainers were Asian Paint, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, M&M, HUL, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, Tata Motors, ONGC, Vedanta Ltd, HDFC Ltd, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys and Bajaj Auto, rising by up to 2.80 percent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 294.78 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 67.86 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.

Extending gains for the second straight day, Sensex Monday surged about 132 points to end at 34,865.10. The NSE index Nifty gained 40 points to close at 10,512.50.

Asian stocks rose modestly on Tuesday, gaining a firmer footing. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.25 percent, crawling away from a 19-month trough touched on Thursday. Japan`s Nikkei bounced 0.6 percent following a decline of nearly 2 percent the previous day. Wall Street shares were dragged down overnight by a retreat in technology shares amid lingering worries over high US bond yields. The Dow has lost 4.5 percent this month, pulled away from record peaks, as long-term Treasury yields soared to their highest level since 2011. Higher yields are seen eroding the allure of equities. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng added 0.15 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index was last up 0.1 percent, a Reuters report said.

