BSE

Markets open in green as Asian shares tick up

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in green on Monday with the Sensex reclaiming 35,000 level.

The BSE Sensex jumped 56.90 points or 0.16 percent to 35,037.92 in early trade. The NSE Nifty edged higher by 29.35 points or 0.28 percent at 10,556.10.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Rs 446 crore worth of domestic stocks on Thursday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 49.68 crore, provisional data available with BSE suggested.

Meanwhile, Rising for the eighth straight day, the rupee climbed 39 paise to 70.30 against the US dollar in early trade Monday, as global crude prices slipped below the USD 60 per barrel mark.

Asian shares edged higher on Monday, though investors were cautious as plunging oil prices fanned worries about a dimming outlook for the global economy, Reuters said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.4 percent, led by gains in Taiwan shares following local elections, while Japan`s Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent.  In China, the Shanghai composite index ticked up 0.3 percent.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks lost ground on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 hitting its lowest close in more than six months as the energy sector was sold off in the wake of the oil slump. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.66 percent to end about 10.2 percent down from its Sept. 20 closing record high, the second time this year it has entered a 10-percent correction after a rout in early February.

With Agency Inputs

