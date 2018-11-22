Markets open in green despite muted Asian trend

New Delhi: Despite a muted trend in Asian stocks, markets opened higher on Thursday

The 30-share index bounced by 104.83 points, or 0.30 per cent to 35,304.63. The barometer had lost over 575 points in the previous two sessions. Also, the NSE Nifty was up 32.25 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 10,632.30.

Prominent gainers were TCS, Yes Bank, ONGC, Vedanta, Wipro, HDFC, Adani Ports, RIL, IndusInd Bank, L&T, HUL, Tata Motors, ITC and HDFC Bank, rising up to 1.57 per cent.

However, Bharti Airtel emerged worst Sensex performer, falling over 2 per cent, followed by M&M PowerGrid, Tata Steel and SBI.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 606.73 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 1,652.04 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tacked on 0.2 percent and has so far managed to hold up in November after three straight monthly declines, Reuters said.

Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.5 percent while Australian shares advanced 0.6 percent. Overnight in Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index ended higher but near session lows while the Dow gave up its gains to end flat ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday in a sign of lingering bearishness.

With Agency Inputs