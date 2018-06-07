हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Markets open in green even as RBI hikes rates

Shares of Axis Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Wipro, Infosys, Adani Ports, M&M and Reliance climbed up to 2.16 percent.

Markets open in green even as RBI hikes rates

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in green on Thursday a day after the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent and reverse repo rate to 6 percent.

The BSE Sensex, which had closed at 35,178.88 points was trading up 240.13 points or 0.68 percent at 35,419.01. Similarly the NSE Nifty edged up 71.15 points or 0.67 percent at 10,755.80.

Healthy buying was seen in Banking stocks. Shares of Axis Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Wipro, Infosys, Adani Ports, M&M and Reliance climbed up to 2.16 percent.

The Reserve Bank`s "neutral" stance on a future rate hike trajectory, along with its reform measures for the realty, bond and banking sectors, had pushed the key indices of the Indian equity market higher on Wednesday.

Japan`s Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.83 per cent while Hang Seng was up by 0.56 per cent, South Korea`s Kospi was also up by 0.75 per cent. China`s Shanghai Composite index was trading in green, up by 0.12 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.67 per cent while FTSE 100 was also up by 0.33 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
Sensex todayStock marketBSENSEsensex update

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close