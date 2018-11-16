हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets open in green, healthcare, FMCG, power stocks shine

Markets extended rally on Friday amidst strengthening in the rupee and healthy buying in healthcare, FMCG and power stocks.

Markets open in green, healthcare, FMCG, power stocks shine

New Delhi: Markets extended rally on Friday amidst strengthening in the rupee and healthy buying in healthcare, FMCG and power stocks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 184.73 points, or 0.52 percent, to 35,445.27 in early session while the NSE Nifty jumped 47.85 points or 0.45 percent to 10,664.55.

Meanwhile, The rupee firmed 10 paise to 71.87 against the US dollar Friday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Foreign funds bought shares worth a net of Rs 2,043.06 crore Thursday, as per provisional data.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was ahead 0.26 percent in early trade, while Japan`s Nikkei added 0.2 percent, Reuters added.

The benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.06 percent to snap five days of losses, while the Dow rose 0.83 percent and the Nasdaq 1.72 percent. The plunge in sterling lifted the dollar against a basket of currencies to 97.066, even as the euro firmed a touch to $1.1328 .

With Agency Inputs

 

Tags:
BSENSEStock marketSensex todayNifty

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close