Markets open in green; IT, banking stocks shine

New Delhi: Markets open in green on healthy buying in IT, banking stocks amidst healthy buying was witnessed in IT, capital goods, consumer durables and banking stocks.

Around 9.23 am, the BSE Sensex, edged up 111.47 points or 0.32 percent up at 34,456.38. Similarly the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,463.70-- up by 33.35 points or 0.32 percent.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 34,495.02 points and a low of 34,399.25 points during the intra-day trade.

On Wednesday -- the previous trade session -- both the indices closed in the negative territory as persistent outflow of foreign funds along with weak global cues and a depreciation in the rupee dampened investor sentiments.

Consequently, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 10,430.35 points, down 106.35 points or 1.01 percent.

Similarly, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled nearly one percent. It closed at 34,344.91 points -- down 306.33 points or 0.88 percent.

With Agency Inputs