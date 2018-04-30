Markets open in green, Nifty crosses 10,700

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in green on Monday with the NSE Nifty crossing 10,700 amidst healthy buying in banking, auto and FMCG stocks.

The broader Nifty50 of the NSE was trading 27.15 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 10,719.45 points minutes into the trading while the BSE Sensex traded at 35,116.33 points -- up 146.63 points or 0.42 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has touched a high of 35,116.33 points and a low of 35,004 during the intra-day trade so far.

The BSE market breadth indicated a bullish trend as 327 stocks advanced as compared to 153 declines.

The gauge had rallied 468.43 points in the previous two sessions.

All the sectoral indices, led by IT, banking and Teck, were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.89 percent. Prominent gainers include Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Wipro, Infosys, TCS, SBI, Kotak Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints, rising up to 2 percent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 633.71 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 759.21 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.56 percent. Financial markets in Japan and China were shut today for public holidays.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.05 percent lower in Friday's trade.

With PTI Inputs