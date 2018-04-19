Markets open in green, Nifty holds above 10,500

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced over 100 points while the NSE Nifty retained 10,500 in opening trade on Thursday on positive global cues.

The 30-share barometer was trading higher by 93.37 points, or 0.27 percent, at 34,425.05, with banking, IT, infrastructure and capital goods stocks leading the trend.

The NSE Nifty edged up 32.10 points or 0.30 percent to 10,558.30.

Major gainers were ONGC, ITC, Adani Port, Tata steel, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy, L&T, Yes Bank,TCS, HDFC and Reliance rising up to 1.71 percent.

The rupee on Thursday depreciated 15 paise to 65.81 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank forex market today on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks amid soaring crude oil prices overseas.

Foreign capital outflows too weighed on the domestic unit.

Asian indices were showing a positive trend. Japan`s Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.51 per cent while Hang Seng up by 1.33 per cent, South Korea`s Kospi was up by 0.34 per cent. China`s Shanghai Composite index was trading in green, up by 0.78 per cent.

Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.19 per cent, while FTSE 100 was also up by 1.25 percent at the closing on Wednesday.

With Agency Inputs