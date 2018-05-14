Markets open in green; Nifty holds on to 10,800

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in green on Monday with the NSE Nifty holding on to 10,800.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index, Sensex was trading 76.95 points or 0.22 percent higher at 35,612.74 in early morning trade.

The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 22.35 points or 0.21 percent higher at 10,828.85.

The Sensex touched a high of 35620.66 points and a low of 35506.34 points in the trade so far.

Major gainers were Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, ITC, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Power grid, HDFC and Axis bank rising up to 2.62 percent.

The rupee strengthened by 12 paise to 67.21 against the dollar in early trade today on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amid higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.29 percent, Shanghai's Composite index rose 0.55 percent, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.24 percent in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.37 percent higher on Friday.