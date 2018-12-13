हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets open in green on good macro-economic data

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 35,779.07 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 36,024.88 points.

Mumbai: Markets opened higher on Thursday on good macro-economic data, amidst positive cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex jumped by 263.70 points, or 0.74 percent, at 36,042.77 in early trade. The NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,800 mark, rising 76.95 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 10,814.55.

Top gainers in morning trade include Yes Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, Vedanta, BHarti Airtel, Infosys, HUL, Asian Paints, Wipro and ITC, rising up to 3 per cent.

Sun Pharma, on the other hand, was the top losers on both indices, falling up to 2 per cent, after market regulator Sebi Wednesday said it was examining the whistleblower complaint against Dilip Shanghvi-led Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,299.43 crore Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,121.29 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

The rupee, meanwhile appreciated by 42 paise to 71.59 in early trade after the new RBI governor Shaktikanta Das took charge and stressed on the need of a consultative approach to tackle pressing economic issues.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent in early Asian trade after U.S. stocks finished the previous session higher, amid cautious optimism for progress in Chinese-U.S. trade talks.

Japan`s Nikkei stock index gained 0.8 percent, while Australian shares were up 0.2 percent.

With Agency Inputs

