Markets open in green on positive global cues

Mumbai: Extending its rising streak for the ninth session, Sensex advanced nearly 100 points in opening trade on positive global cues and IMD's forecast of normal monsoon.

The BSE Sensex was trading higher by 92.66 points, or 0.27 percent, at 34,398.09, with power, metal, PSU, infrastructure, realty, capital goods and auto sector stocks leading the trend.

The gauge had gained 1,286.36 points in the previous eight sessions.

The NSE Nifty rose 29.20 points, or 0.27 percent, to 10,557.55.

Major gainers were Power Grid, M&M, NTPC, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Coal India, Dr Reddy's, Adani Ports and Bajaj Auto, rising up to 2.99 percent.

The rupee, meanwhile, recovered 4 paise to 65.45 against the dollar at the interbank forex market today on fresh selling of the greenback amid a higher opening of domestic equities.

Asian stocks rose modestly on Tuesday following data showing China`s economy grew a little faster than expected in the first quarter. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.05 percent.

Australian stocks gained 0.5 percent, South Korea`s KOSPI dipped 0.1 percent and Hong Kong`s Hang Seng gained 0.15 percent. Shanghai rose 0.15 percent and Japan`s Nikkei was flat.

With Agency Inputs