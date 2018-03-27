Markets open in green, Sensex edges up over 100 points

New Delhi: Market opened in the green on Tuesday amidst positive global cues after reports of behind-the-scenes talks between the United States and China rekindled hopes a damaging trade war could be averted.

At 9:27 AM the benchmark Sensex was trading 157.38 points or 0.48 percent up at 33,223.79 while the NSE Nifty was trading 52.30 points or 0.52 percent up at 10,182.95.

Wall Street`s three major indexes jumped to their greatest one-day gain in two-and-a-half years on Monday.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 669.4 points, or 2.84 percent, to 24,202.6, the S&P 500 gained 70.29 points, or 2.72 percent, to 2,658.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 227.88 points, or 3.26 percent, to 7,220.54.

Taking its cue from a surge on Wall Street, Japan`s Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent in early trade.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.4 percent. South Korea`s KOSPI rose 0.7 percent, adding to gains made after the U.S. exempted the country`s steel from import tariffs.