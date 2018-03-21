हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Markets open in green, Sensex jumps over 200 points

The broader 51-scrip Nifty was quoting at 10,184.70 points, up by 60.35 points or 0.60 percent.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 21, 2018, 09:52 AM IST
Comments |
New Delhi: Stock markets opened in green on Wednesday, taking cue from global markets ahead of the US Federal Reserve`s decision on the interest rates.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 226.86 points, or 0.69 percent, at 33,223.62 in opening trade. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,124.35 points on Tuesday, was quoting at 10,184.70 points, up by 60.35 points or 0.60 percent.

A hush settled over financial markets on Wednesday as investors anticipated a quarter point hike in the Federal Reserve`s policy rate and awaited guidance on how many more to expect this year, while trade war fears kept export nations` currencies on edge.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.4 percent after four straight days of losses, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

Chinese shares were buoyant with Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index gaining 1.3 percent. Australian and Korean stocks were up marginally.

The market is convinced the Fed will announce a quarter point hike at 1800 GMT, but are less sure if it will signal three or four for the year as a whole.

With Agency Inputs

