Markets open in red, all major indices down 0.2%

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in the red on Tuesday but managed to recover within minutes of trading.

At 9.23 am the BSE Sensex was trading 25.13 points or 0.0 percent up at 33,943.07 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 10,440, up 18.60 points or 0.18 percent.

The rupee meanwhile inched higher by 9 paise to 64.95 against the US dollar in opening trade on better-than-expected inflation numbers and mild selling of the greenback by exporters amid sustained foreign capital inflows.

Asian stocks stalled on Tuesday as Wall Street shares lost steam, while the dollar sagged on the back of declining US yields. Investors were focused on US inflation data due later in the day (1230 GMT) for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate rises this year.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed by mid-morning.

The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Monday as the US tariffs signed into law last week weighed on industrials, while gains in tech stocks boosted the Nasdaq to a new record high.

Japan`s Nikkei shed 0.2 percent, with shares in steelmakers and automakers still battered by concerns about US tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.