हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Markets open in red, banking stocks crack

Shares of  Heromoto Corp, HDFC bank, M&M, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paint, HDFC, Axis bank, Yes bank, IndusInd bank, Reliance, ICICI Bank and Power grid fell upto 2 percent.

Markets open in red, banking stocks crack

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in red on Thursday in line with global markets.

The BSE Sensex, which had closed at 35,463.08 was trading down 115.07 points or 0.32 percent at 35,348.01. Similarly the NSE Nifty fell 36.80 points or 0.34 percent at  10,731.55.

Banking stocks was the most hit in the sensex pack. Shares of  Heromoto Corp, HDFC bank, M&M, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paint, HDFC, Axis bank, Yes bank, IndusInd bank, Reliance, ICICI Bank and Power grid fell upto 2 percent.

The rupee declined by 42 paise to hit a fresh 1-month low of 67.54 per dollar in early trade today due to appreciation of the American currency overseas and outflows of foreign fund.

Asian indices were showing a negative trend. Japan`s Nikkei 225 was quoting in red, down by 0.35 percent while Hang Seng was down by 1.27 percent, South Korea`s Kospi was also down by 0.57 percent. China`s Shanghai Composite index was trading in red, down by 1.24 percent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.71 percent while FTSE 100 was also down by 0.10 percent at the closing on Thursday.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
Sensex todayStock marketBSENSEsensex update

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close