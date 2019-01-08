हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets open in red despite positive global cues

Japan`s Nikkei rose 1.0 percent while MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent.

Markets open in red despite positive global cues

New Delhi: Markets opened in red on Tuesday despite positive cues as banking sector was reeling under pressure post news of merger deal of  Bandhan Bank and Gruh Finance, an arm of industry leader HDFC.

Asian shares rose for the third straight session on Tuesday as investors bet that Washington and Beijing are inching towards a trade deal and that US Federal Reserve would halt its tightening if economic growth slows further.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent on Monday following 3.4 percent surge on Friday, with Amazon.com Inc and Netflix leading the rally.

