Sensex today

Markets open in red, Nifty below 10,500

Markets open in red, Nifty below 10,500

New Delhi: Markets opened in the red on Tuesday with the Nifty on negative Asian cues and sell off in  automobiles, banks, energy and IT stocks.

The equity benchmark Sensex fell 100.84 points or 0.29 percent at 34,712.15. The gauge dived about 346 points owing to an intense fag-end selling mainly in auto and energy stocks yesterday.

On the other hand, the NSE Nifty fell 23.15 points or 0.22 percent at 10,459.05. Nifty had fallen by 103 points to 10,482.20 points yesterday.

News at the domestic key macro data -- index of industrial production (IIP) for September and CPI inflation for October failed to incite momentum.

Retail inflation fell to a one-year low of 3.31 per cent in October on the back of cheaper kitchen staples, fruits and protein-rich items, official data released Monday showed.

Asian shares skidded on Tuesday after a rout in tech stocks put Wall Street to the sword. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.7 percent to a 1-1/2 week trough, with Australian shares sinking 1.6 percent, Reuters said.  

Japan`s Nikkei dived 3.1 percent led by losses in electric machinery makers and suppliers of Apple`s iphone parts. South Korea`s KOSPI index dropped 2.2 percent with Samsung Electronics down 2.8 percent.

