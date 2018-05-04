Markets open in red on weak global cues

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in the red on weak global cues with the Nifty coming down below 10,700 level.

At 10 am the BSE Sensex was trading 109.32 points or 0.31 percent down at 34,993.82 while the NSE Nifty was trading 36.45 points or 0.34 percent down at 10,643.20.

The fall was led by auto, infrastructure and IT stocks. Kotakbank, ITC, HDFC, Taata Steel, Maruti, Coal India , Reliance, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Asian Paint and Infosys were among the major losers by falling upto 1.74 percent.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,206.55 and a low of 35,008.20 points.

The rupee edged one paisa higher to 62.63 against the US dollar in early trade today after the greenback weakened overseas ahead of monthly US jobs report and China-US trade meet outcome.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.26 percent, while the dollar dropped 0.2 percent against the yen to 108.98. Japan`s Nikkei stock index slid 0.16 percent.

Indonesian stocks led the declines, falling as much as 1.5 percent in early trading before recouping some of those losses.

