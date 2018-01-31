हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Markets open in red; Sensex below 36,000, Nifty trading at 11,000

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 35,951.64 points touched a high of 36,029.16 and low of 35,909.45 points.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 31, 2018, 09:54 AM IST
Mumbai: The stock markets on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 36,033.73 points.

The Sensex is trading at 35,942.70 down by 91.03 points or 0.25 percent.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,018.80 points after closing at 11,049.65 points.

The Nifty is trading at 11,025.10 points.

Trending