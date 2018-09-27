हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Markets open marginally higher, Nifty above 11,000

Global equities ran out of steam and US bond yields fell after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected.

New Delhi: Stock markets opened marginally higher on Thursday in tandem with global cues.

The BSE Sensex was trading higher at 36,612.78, up 70.51 points or 0.19 percent. The NSE Nifty edged up 13.15 points or 0.12 percent to 11,066.95.

Global equities ran out of steam and US bond yields fell after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected, sticking to its script of gradual policy tightening with forecasts of five more rate hikes by 2020, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.05 percent in early trade while Japan`s Nikkei fell 0.45 percent. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 lost 0.33 percent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21 percent. The 10-year US Treasuries yield fell more than 5 basis points to 3.048 percent.

With Agency Inputs

