Markets open marginally higher, Nifty regains 10,200

New Delhi: Markets opened tad higher on Wednesday with the NSE Nifty reclaiming 10,200.

In early trade, the BSE Sensex jumped 97.21 points or 0.29 percent at 33,988.34. The NSE Nifty edged up 10.95 points or 0.11 percent at 10,209.35 .

Asian stocks pulled away from 20-month lows on Wednesday, Retuers wrote. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.75 percent. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng rose 1 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.75 percent, with the gains coming despite weak factory activity data for this month.

Wall Street`s three stock indexes jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, helped by strong gains for chip and transport stocks as investors took advantage of cheaper prices following the steep recent pullback for equities. Australian stocks were up 0.3 percent, South Korea`s KOSPI rose 0.1 percent and Japan`s Nikkei advanced 1.3 percent, Retuers added.

With Agency Inputs