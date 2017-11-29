Markets open on a higher note on global cues

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by about 68 points in early trade today on the back of fresh gains in blue-chips like Reliance Industries, ITC and Infosys.

The 30-share index recovered 67.90 points, or 0.20 percent, to 33,686.49, with sectoral indices led by PSU, consumer durables, infrastructure, capital goods, healthcare and IT advancing up to 0.42 percent.

The barometer had lost 105.85 points in the previous session.

Also, the NSE Nifty was up 21.65 points, or 0.20 percent, at 10,391.90.

Brokers said a fresh spell of buying triggered by a mixed trend in some other Asian bourses following overnight gains in the US markets buoyed the sentiment.

Besides, covering-up pending short positions by speculators ahead of November series expiry in the derivatives segment supported the upmove, they said.

Major gainers were Coal India, ONGC, Dr Reddy's, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Cipla, L&T, Tata Motors, ITC Ltd, Infosys, Bajaj Auto and SBI, gaining up to 2.11 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.40 percent in early trade today, shrugging off North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that splashed down in Japan's exclusive economic zone. Shanghai Composite index, however, shed 0.49 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Send down 0.36 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 1.09 percent in yesterday.