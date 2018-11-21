Markets open on high note

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 35,492.62 and touched a high of 35,492.25 and a low of 35,336.77.

It was trading at 35,421.80 down by 52.71 points or 0.15 per cent from its Tuesday`s close at 35,474.51.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,670.95 after closing at 10,656.20 on Tuesday.

The Nifty is trading at 10,667.20 points in the morning.

