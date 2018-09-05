हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning trade session.

Markets open on high note on Wednesday

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning trade session.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 38,192.95 points touched a high of 38,234.77 points and a low of 38,174.73 points.

The Sensex is trading at 38,238.25 points up by 80.33 points or 0.21 per cent from its Tuesday`s close at 38,157.92 points.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,514.85 points after closing at 11,520.30 points.

The Nifty is trading at 11,521.90 points in the morning.

