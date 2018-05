New Delhi: Markets opened on a negative note on Wednesday. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 82.12 points, or 0.23 percent, to 35,134.20 in early trade.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,693.35 points after closing at 10,717.80 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,198.08 and a low of 35,134.20 points.