Markets rebound as July F&O series opens strong; post 1st weekly fall in six

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surged almost 386 points today, reversing two sessions of losses, as the July series derivatives contracts started on a robust note amid recovery in the rupee.
This is the benchmark's biggest single-session gain since May 31, when it had vaulted 416.27 points.
Global markets climbed after a prolonged spell of weakness, even as trade and crude oil headwinds remain.
Investor sentiment was bolstered as the rupee staged a recovery after hitting lifetime lows on Thursday.
The Sensex opened strong at 35,128.16 and stayed in the positive zone throughout the session as buying activity gathered momentum.
It scaled the day's high of 35,459.05 before closing at 35,423.48, a hefty gain of 385.84 points, or 1.10 percent.
The gauge had lost 452.40 points in the past two sessions.
The broader NSE Nifty ended the session at 10,714.30, up 125.20 points or 1.18 percent, after shuttling between 10,723.05 and 10,612.35.
However, both the benchmarks ended lower on a weekly basis, reversing five straight weeks of gains. The Sensex registered a fall of 266.12 points, or 0.75 percent, while the Nifty shed 107.55 points, or 0.99 percent during the period.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 442.64 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 951.51 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.
"Market recovered from yesterday's loss on account of sharp rebound in rupee while positive momentum in global market supported the domestic sentiment further.
"However, oil remains a key determining factor for the market direction while other multiple headwinds like inflation and fiscal path will be keenly watched by the participants," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
Tata Steel emerged as the top performer among Sensex constituents by surging 3.61 percent, followed by Yes Bank at 3.16 percent.
Other prominent gainers were RIL, L&T, Adani Ports, ONGC, Vedanta Ltd, Bajaj Auto, HUL, ITC Ltd, NTPC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, HDFC Ltd, Coal India, Power Grid, Infosys, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, SBI, Maruti Suzuki and Kotak Bank, rising up to 2.99 percent.
Laggards included IndusInd Bank (1.45 percent), Hero MotoCorp (1.19 percent), HDFC Bank (1.17 percent), M&M (1.15 percent), Sun Pharma (0.83 percent) and Asian Paints (0.35 percent).
Among sectoral indices, the BSE infrastructure index topped with a gain of 3.09 percent, followed by consumer durables 2.94 percent, metal 2.82 percent, capital goods 2.80 percent, oil & gas 2.78 percent, realty 2.21 percent, PSU 2.12 percent, FMCG 1.95 percent, power 1.85 percent, IT 0.95 percent and banking 0.43 percent.
A similar trend extended to the broader markets, with the BSE small-cap index rising 1.92 percent, while the mid-cap gauge gained 1.81 percent.
International benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.40 percent higher at USD 78.94 a barrel.
In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.17 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.61 percent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.15 percent.
European indices too were trading higher at the start of trading. Frankfurt's DAX rose 1.22 percent, while Paris CAC 40 advanced 1.31 percent. London's FTSE gained 0.64 percent.