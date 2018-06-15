हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Markets recover in early morning trade amid wobbly Asian cues

New Delhi: The Indian stock markets showed signs of recovery but traded mostly in flat zone in early morning trade on Friday.

The BSE Sensex recovered by 25.63 to 35,625.45 in early morning trade, aided by continuous buying by domestic investors amid wobbly Asian cues. It had lost 139.34 points in the previous session.

Similarly, the broader 50-share NSE Nifty moved up 11.10 points, or 0.10 percent, at 10,819.15.

In the Sensex pack, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, RIL, Infosys, TCS,  Tata Motors, Coal India, HDFC and Tata Steel, advancing by up to 3.09 percent.

Unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and scattered buying by retail investors helped trading sentiment, traders said.

DIIs bought equities worth Rs 576.19 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,372.84 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

The Asia Pacific MSCI index ex-Japan edged down 0.3 percent, with many regional markets shrugging off a strong close on Wall Street. But Japan`s Nikkei average and Australian shares advanced 0.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

On Wall Street, two of the three main indexes closed higher, with technology stocks leading the charge on the benchmark S&P 500.

With Agency Inputs

