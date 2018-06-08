हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Markets recover losses but end marginally in red

The 30-share index closed 19.41 points down at 35,443.67.

Markets recover losses but end marginally in red

New Delhi: Stock markets on Friday staged recovery but ended the session in marginally in loss profit-booking in power, metal, FMCG and banking stocks.

The 30-share index closed 19.41 points down at 35,443.67. The index had gained 559.87 points in the past two sessions after the RBI hiked the policy rate on inflation concerns but maintained its neutral stance and growth outlook. The Sensex touched a high of 35,484.94 points and a low of 35,260 points during the intra-day trade.

Also, the NSE Nifty closed 0.70 points down at 10,767.65.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 525.40 crore yesterday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,197.89 crore, as per provisional data.

With PTI Inputs

Tags:
Sensex todayStock marketBSENSEsensex update

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close