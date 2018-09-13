हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Markets remain closed today for Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: All major markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Forex, Money, Bullion, Oils & Oilseeds will remain closed on Thursday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On Wednesday, equity indices staged a smart pullback as investors scooped up recently-hammered FMCG, metal and capital goods stocks amid a recovery in the rupee.

The BSE Sensex, which opened in the green, surged in late afternoon trade to finish higher by 304.83 points at 37,717.96. The broader NSE Nifty too jumped 82.40 points to end at 11,369.90. The broader NSE Nifty, in a volatile session, recaptured the key 11,300-mark. It ended at 11,369.90, up 82.40 points or 0.73 per cent. During the day, it moved between 11,380.75 and 11,250.20.

The rupee rebounded from its historic low of 72.91 (intra-day) against the dollar to 71.86 in afternoon trade, while data showed that India's exports grew by 19.21 per cent to USD 27.84 billion in August.

The gauge had plunged about 977 points in the previous two sessions as global trade war tensions rattled investor optimism.

In Asian markets, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched 0.2 percent higher in early trade, a day after it hit 14-month lows, while Japan`s Nikkei gained 0.8 percent.

With PTI Inputs

