close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Markets retract from record ahead of RBI policy review

Nifty gave up its record 9,700-mark opening and the Sensex surrendered its life-time high to close at 31,190.56 as the markets grew cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy meeting's outcome tomorrow.

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 16:38
Markets retract from record ahead of RBI policy review

Mumbai: Nifty gave up its record 9,700-mark opening and the Sensex surrendered its life-time high to close at 31,190.56 as the markets grew cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy meeting's outcome tomorrow.

The 30-share Sensex opened a shade higher and rose further to an all-time high of 31,430.32 before profit-booking kicked in, but closed at 31,190.56, down 118.93 points, or 0.38 percent.

Over the past two sessions, the index had rallied 171.90 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty, after breaching the 9,700 mark for the frist time at the outset, could not maintain the level and settled lower by 37.95 points, or 0.39 percent, at 9,637.15.

TAGS

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketBSENSESensex todayStocksRBI monetary policy

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

DIIs remain bullish on equities; pour in Rs 4,500 crore in...
Economy

DIIs remain bullish on equities; pour in Rs 4,500 crore in...

IPOs, bonus issue, share gifts exempted from capital gains tax
Markets

IPOs, bonus issue, share gifts exempted from capital gains...

Dovish now, RBI may cut rate in Aug if rains good: BofAML
Economy

Dovish now, RBI may cut rate in Aug if rains good: BofAML

Monetary Policy Committee meet begins; RBI likely to hold policy rate
Economy

Monetary Policy Committee meet begins; RBI likely to hold p...

GST to help India achieve 9% growth rate: Niti Aayog CEO
Economy

GST to help India achieve 9% growth rate: Niti Aayog CEO

Microsoft unveils public preview of disaster recovery for A...
Technology

Microsoft unveils public preview of disaster recovery for A...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video