हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Markets retreat from high opening spree: Sensex down by 13.62 points, Nifty at 11,738.15

Indian equity benchmarks retreated from their high opening spree and opened lower on Wednesday morning. 

Markets retreat from high opening spree: Sensex down by 13.62 points, Nifty at 11,738.15

Indian equity benchmarks retreated from their high opening spree and opened lower on Wednesday morning. The S&P BSE index opened at 38,883.01, lower by 13.62 points against Tuesday's close of 38,896.03. The 50-share NSE index was also down 0.35 point at 11,738.15 against yesterday's 11,738.50.

Meanwhile, the rupee weakened by 22 paise to 70.32 against the US dollar, hurt by fresh demand for the American currency from importers. Traders said besides fresh demand of the US currency from importers and dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit. 

Tags:
SensexBSENifty

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close