Sensex today

Markets retreat from record high; Sensex closes in red, Nifty below 11,400

Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs 248.709 crore.

New Delhi: Markets retreated from their record spree on Tuesday amidst mixed global cues and profit booking by investors.

The BSE Sensex fell  26.09 points to 37,665.80.  The 30-share index rose 184.98 points, or 0.49 percent, to hit a new peak of 37,876.87 earlier today.

The NSE Nifty on the other hand ended at 11,389.45, marginally up by 2.35 points but it still posted an all time closing high. Nifty had edged higher by 41.85 points to scale a new high of 11,428.95 in the day.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 248.709 crore, while domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 218.64 crore yesterday, provisional exchange data showed.

