PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 16:45
Markets scale record highs despite trade disruption on NSE

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surged by over 355 points, its biggest single day gain in six weeks to record a new closing high of 31,715.64 and Nifty settled above the 9,700-mark for the first time despite technical glitches on NSE disrupting trade on its platform for over three hours.

Sentiments were mostly bolstered on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and retailers amid optimism over the upcoming earnings season, with TCS to post earnings on July 13, brokers said.

Trading activities resumed at 1230 hours at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the afternoon today after the system faced technical glitches in the morning that led to diruptions.

Govt seeks report on NSE trading glitch

 

NSE apologised for the glitch saying it is examining the matter to identify the cause.

Most Asian markets were in the green and European markets were higher in early deals, following a weekend rally on Wall Street that came on the back of forecast-busting jobs, which too bolstered trading sentiments here. 

BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, NSE, BSE, Sensex at record high, NSE technical glitch, National Stock Exchange, TCS

