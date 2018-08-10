हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets slip in opening, Sensex retreats from record high

Mumbai: Stock markets slipped in opening trade on Friday on profit-booking in recent gainers amid a weak trend at other Asian markets.

In early morning trade, BSE Sensex fell by 94.44 points or 0.25 percent to 37,929.93. The gauge had gained 358.57 points in the previous two sessions. The wider NSE Nifty too came off its record level and dipped 25.45 points, or 0.22 percent to 11,445.25.

SBI, Sun Pharma, Coal India, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, RIL, HDFC,  Wipro, Maruti, Vedanta, ONGC were trading in the negative zone, falling up to 2.07 percent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 85.39 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 370.68 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

 

