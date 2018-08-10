हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Markets snap 5-day rally, Nifty still above 11,000

The BSE Sensex slipped 155.14 points lower at 37,869.23.

New Delhi: Stock markets snapped their 5-day winning streak but Nifty still maintained 11,400 level. The BSE Sensex slipped 155.14 points lower at 37,869.23. The NSE Nifty fell 41.20 points to 11,429.50.

SBI was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, diving 3.79 percent, after the lender reported a hefty loss of Rs 4,876 crore for the June quarter.

NTPC, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Power grid, ICICI Bank, Coal India, Tata Steel, L&T, Tata Motors, Vedanta and Sun Pharma, were trading in the negative zone

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 85.39 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought equities worth Rs 370.68 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

 

