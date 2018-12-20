हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets snap 7-day winning streak; metal, telecom major drags

Metal, telecom, finance and banking stocks were the major drags.

Markets snap 7-day winning streak; metal, telecom major drags

New Delhi: Snapping 7-day winning streak, markets ended in negative territory on Thursday, in line with weakness in global markets after the US Federal Reserve raised its short-term interest rate.

Sensex settled 52.66 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 36,431.67 after touching an intra-day high of 36,475.52 and a low of 36,202.90. The Nifty50 lost 15.60 points or 0.14 per cent to finish at 10,951.70.

Metal, telecom, finance and banking stocks were the major drags.

The Indian rupee gained close to 40 paise after the Fed decision and a sustained decline in the global crude oil prices. It traded around 70 against the US dollar after closing at 70.40 on Wednesday.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSESensex todayNiftystock market update

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close