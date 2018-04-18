Markets snap 9-day winning streak; Nifty manages to hold 10,500

New Delhi: Stock markets on Wednesday snapped their 9-day winning streak but Nifty still managed to hold on to 10,500.

This was the longest winning run for markets since September 2014.

The BSE Sensex lost about 60 points to close at 34,331.68 amidst selling pressure in banking and auto stocks. The NSE Nifty shed 22 points to end at 10,526.20.

The BSE Sensex, after resuming higher at 34,443.42, advanced to hit a high of 34,591.81 on buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) as well as retail participants.

However, investors preferred to lock in gains towards the close of the session, with the benchmark finally ending at 34,331.68, down 63.38 points, or 0.18 percent.

The gauge had risen 1,375.99 points, or 4.17 percent in the previous nine sessions.

Likewise, the 50-stock NSE had hit the day's high of 10,594.20 and a low of 10,509.70.

It had gained 420.30 points, or 4.15 percent in the past nine sessions.

With PTI Inputs