Markets stage smart recovery, Nifty near 10,700-mark

Mumbai: The Sensex made a smart recovery by rising in closing trade amidst sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and mixed Asian cues.

The 30-share Sensex bounced back by 114.19 points or 0.32 percent to 35,378.60. The gauge had lost 159.07 points in the previous session yesterday.

The NSE Nifty came at a kissing distance of 10,700-mark by rising 42.60 points or 0.40 percent to 10,699.90.

Sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and retailers mainly helped the key indices to recover from early losses.

Prominent gainers included Sun Pharma, Maruti, Infosys, ONGC, Reliance, TCS, Heromoto Corp, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, rising up to 1.79 percent.

