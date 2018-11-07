हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diwali 2018

Markets to conduct special Muhurat trading session today: Timings and all you need to know

The BSE and NSE will conduct a special 'Muhurat trading' session Wednesday between 1700 and 1830 hours on the occasion of Diwali.

Markets to conduct special Muhurat trading session today: Timings and all you need to know

New Delhi: The BSE and NSE will conduct a special 'Muhurat trading' session Wednesday between 1700 and 1830 hours on the occasion of Diwali.

The markets will remain closed on Thursday for "Diwali Belipratipada'.    

Benchmark indices ended a highly volatile session in the green Tuesday on firm Asian cues, ending the Samvat year 2074 higher by over 7 percent.

The benchmark Sensex has gained 2,407.56 points, or 7 percent, in the Hindu Samvat year 2074, while the broader NSE Nifty rose by 319.15 points, or over 3 percent.

In Tuesday's session, the Sensex commenced higher at 35,076.24 points and continued its upward march to hit a high of 35,196.03. However, profit-booking in the last one hour of trading, in line with losses in European markets, wiped-off most Sensex gains as it hit a low of 34,889.72 and settled at 34,991.91 points, up 40.99 points or 0.12 percent.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty, after shuttling between 10,600.25 and 10,491.45 points, ended the last session of Samvat 2074 with a rise of 6 points, or 0.06 percent, to end at 10,530.

With PTI Inputs

