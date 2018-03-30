Markets to remain close today on account of Good Friday

Mumbai: All major markets including BSE, National Stock Exchange, Forex, Money Market and all other commodity markets will remain closed on account of Good Friday.

Markets were also closed on Thursday on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Trading will resume on Monday.

The BSE Sensex slumped 206 points in see-saw trade on Wednesday to close below the 33,000-mark on the last trading session of 2017-18 but finished the fiscal with a gain of 11.30 percent. The broader 50-share index Nifty also ended 70 points lower at 10,113.70.

The flagship Sensex has gained 3,348.18 points, or 11.30 percent, during 2017-18. The index had gained 16.88 percent in the previous fiscal.

Investors saw a wealth addition of Rs 20.70 lakh crore during fiscal 2017-18. The market capitalisation of all the firms listed on the BSE reached Rs 142.24 lakh crore, from Rs 121.54 lakh crore as on March 31, 2017.

The broader Nifty closed the fiscal with gains of 939.95 points, or 10.25 percent. During the previous fiscal, it scored gains of 1,435.55 points, or 18.55 percent.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex rose 372.14 points, or 1.14 percent, while the Nifty gained 115.65 points, or 1.16 percent. This was their first gain in five weeks.

The Indian rupee took a hefty knock by plunging 21 paise to 65.18 against the US dollar as fiscal deficit concerns and global trade war fears kept forex traders wary.

The domestic unit touched an intra-day low of 65.30 in a volatile trade before regaining some lost ground.

As per data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), fiscal deficit for April-February was 120 percent of the revised estimates on account of increased expenditure and subdued revenue receipts.

A handful of cautious bias largely kept trading mood at extreme level despite a better start. Sustained month-end dollar demand from corporates and exporters also added to the pressure.

With PTI Inputs