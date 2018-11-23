हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Markets to remain closed on account of Gurunanak Jayanti

Markets to remain closed on account of Gurunanak Jayanti

New Delhi: The BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed Friday on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. Forex and commodity futures markets, too, will stay shut.

Markets ceded their opening gains owing to profit booking by closing in the red on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex dropped 218.78 points to 34,981.02. The gauge had lost 575 points in the previous two sessions. The benchmark index touched a high of 35,364.50 and a low of 34,937.98.

The Nifty fell 73.30 points to 10,526.7. Intra-day NSE`s Nifty shuttled between 10,646.25 and 10,512.00.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in the metal, power, realty and PSU stocks which fell over 1 percent.

Among the Sensex pack, M&M was the worst hit, dropping 3.02 percent. Other laggards include Tata Steel, Wipro, Axis Bank, Coal India, PowerGrid, SBI, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, falling upto 2.28 percent

Bucking the trend, Adani Ports, L&T, TCS, ONGC and HDFC ended with gains up to 1.73 percent.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 1,652.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 606.73 crore, Wednesday, provisional data showed.

