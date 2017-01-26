Markets to remain closed today for Republic Day

New Delhi: All wholesale commodity markets in the national capital, including bullion and metals, will remain closed on Thursday on account of Republic Day.

BSE, NSE, forex and commodity futures markets will also be shut.

Market came good for the third day in a row yesterday as the Sensex leaped 333 points to end at nearly a 3-month high of 27,708 following extensive gains on the back of strong earnings amid positive global cues.

The NSE Nifty went past the 8,600-mark for the first time since November 1.

After a positive start, the 30-share Sensex rose further as buying activity gathered momentum and hit a high of 27,736.83 before settling 332.56 points, or 1.21 percent higher at 27,708.14, a level last seen on November 1 when it had closed at 27,876.61.

The gauge had rallied 341.08 points in the previous two trading sessions.

Also, the 50-issue NSE Nifty ended at 8,602.75, up 126.95 points, or 1.50 percent, after shuttling between 8,612.60 and 8,493.95.

Mood was upbeat aided by optimism ahead of the Union budget on February 1 amid a firming trend at other Asian and European markets following overnight record close in the US markets on fresh optimism over new US President Donald Trump's economic policies, traders said.

With PTI Inputs