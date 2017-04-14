Markets to remain closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday
New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE), Forex, Money Market, Bullion and other major commodity markets will remain close on Friday, on account of "Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti" and "Good Friday".
Sensex dropped 182 points to an over two-week low and the Nifty broke below 9,200 yesterday.
Mood dampened further after government data, released after trading hours yesterday, showed that industrial output slipped to a 4-month low by contracting 1.2 percent in February and fuel prices drove retail inflation to a five-month high of 3.81 percent in March.
Metal, capital goods, auto, FMCG, power and consumer durables indices all fell by up to 2.84 percent.
A weak trend in Asia reflecting losses in the US because of continued geo-political trouble and comments by US President Donald Trump on the greenback roiled the scene.
According to financial services major Nomura, India's GDP growth is likely to decelerate to 6.7 percent in the March quarter but will gradually recover, which cast its shadow, traders added.
With PTI Inputs
