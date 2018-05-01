हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Markets to remain closed today on account of Maharashtra Day

Market continued its winning run for a third straight session on Monday.

Mumbai: All major markets including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE), Forex, Money, Bullion, Metals, Oilseeds, Spices and Sugar will remain closed on on account of "Maharashtra Day" holiday.

Market continued its winning run for a third straight session on Monday, with the BSE benchmark Sensex rising 191 points to a near three-month high of 35,160, led by intense buying mainly in banking and IT stocks amid positive global cues and high optimism on corporate earnings.

Also, the broader NSE Nifty gained over 47 points to breach the psychological 10,700-level.

Market sentiment also got a boost after the Reserve Bank on Friday further liberalised external commercial borrowing (ECB) policy by including more sectors in the window, in a bid to facilitate easy access to overseas funds by the India Inc.

A higher opening in European markets and positive Asian cues, following last week's historic North-South Korea summit, too fuelled optimism.

The gains on domestic bourses were led by financial and technology stocks as investors widened their exposure ahead of key corporate results.

With PTI Inputs

