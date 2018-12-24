Markets to remain closed tomorrow on account of Christmas

New Delhi: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Forex, Money and commodity markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Christmas.

The BSE Sensex slumped 271.92 points or 0.76 percent to end at 35,470.15. The gauge had plunged 572.04 points on Friday. The NSE Nifty fell below 10,700 mark by dropping 90.50 points or 0.84 percent to 10,663.50.

On a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 488.55 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 134.14 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Heavy selling in pressure was seen in realty, consumer durables, metal and auto counters.

Hero MotoCorp suffered the most on Sensex by falling 4.27 percent, followed by Bajaj Auto shedding 3.11 percent. Other losers included NTPC, HDFC, Vedanta, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, PowerGrid and Tata Steel.

Bucking the trend, stocks such as M&M, TCS, Kotak Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and SBI ended in the positive zone with gains of up to 1.03 percent.